AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

UAB WR Tejhuan Palmer took an official 30 visit with the Broncos. (Tony Pauline)

Broncos pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard attended Iowa's workout with CB Cooper DeJean and DT Khristian Boyd. (Tony Pauline)

British Columbia OT Giovanni Manu had an official 30 visit with the Broncos, per Jordan Schultz.

The Chargers went through massive changes this offseason, from losing key contributors due to salary cap restraints to bringing in a new coaching staff under HC Jim Harbaugh. Run game coordinator Andy Bischoff mentioned how they are looking to build an offense around QB Justin Herbert.

“This morning in our team meeting with the offense, [Roman] used the word ‘epic’ in front of the guys and defined it,” Bischoff said, via Omar Navarro of the team’s website. “Why not create something different than has ever been done. As much success as we’ve all had in different places doing different things, none of that really matters. All that really matters is right now and creating that here.”

According to Ryan Fowler, the Chiefs hosted TCU S Millard Bradford on a predraft visit.

on a predraft visit. British Columbia OT Giovanni Manu had an official 30 visit with the Chiefs, per Jordan Schultz.