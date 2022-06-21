AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert said he’ll be taking advantage of the time between minicamp and training camp by studying film and continuing training.

“I think the great thing about football, for me, is I need football,” Herbert said, via ProFootballTalk. “I love waking up and going to work and lifting, running, throwing and watching film. I think too much off time can kind of be a burden to me sometimes, so I always look forward to having stuff to do, whether that’s watching film or us throwing or being out here for OTAs. I think that’s kind of what I look forward to.”

Herbert reiterated that he looks forward to being at the team facility and will continue working to improve throughout the offseason.

“I feel like I’m kind of on vacation right now,” Herbert said. “I think that if you’re taking a vacation, you’re trying to get away from something. I always look forward to coming to this place and working and doing all of these fun things. Going home, I’ll do the same thing, trying to have as much fun as I can with my family and things like that, but it is work and getting ready for the season.”

Herbert added that he gets “bored sometimes without football” and would rather be training for the season.

“I feel like I just get bored sometimes without football,” said Herbert. “Saturdays and Sundays are nice, but at the same time, I’d rather be playing and having something to do because I hate hanging around my house and not doing anything or accomplishing anything.”

Chiefs

Chiefs LB Brendan Daly, who previously coached the team’s defensive line for three seasons, said that he’s excited to move to linebackers coach with the addition of DL coach Joe Cullen. Daly believes that moving to linebackers will help him grow and make him a better and more well-rounded coach.

“You know, there were a number of things,” Daly said, via Chiefs Wire. “We lost a really good coach in Matt House. I was kind of interested in evolving a little bit, challenging myself in doing something that was a little bit out of my comfort zone. I think that’s how you get better. I think that’s how you grow and improve. That was a big part of it from my perspective. I felt like there were some things that I could add to the group and some continuity that we can maintain with that transition as opposed to having someone from the outside coming in. We were fortunate enough to bring Joe Cullen onto the staff who you just met with I think, and it all worked out really well. I’m excited about it.”

Daly has coached defensive lines in the NFL since 2006, Chiefs HC Andy Reid said that Daly came to him looking to make the switch to linebackers.

“Brendan wanted to move on and try something new and he came to me with that,” Reid said. “I think that’s good. I did kind of the same thing with Greg Lewis on the offensive side. I think for these guys growing in their profession I think it’s important if you can do it, if you have that flexibility.”

Raiders

Raiders TE Darren Waller says HC Josh McDaniels is making noticeable changes to the team already.

“I noticed the change from the jump,” Waller told Jim Rome. “Just a very intense approach, to not only winning, but just the process of it, and how early it starts, and how much of a commitment it is, and how detailed you have to be. When people like that talk and share about the process, you listen and you buy in. They’ve been honest, they’ve been challenging us in creating a high standard for what we do, and I feel like that’s not going to do anything but bring out the best in people.”