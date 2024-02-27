AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Charles Omenihu, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers OC Greg Roman has been known for years as one of the best coaches in football when it comes to designing and calling a rushing offense. He discussed his philosophy and how he thinks he can help Los Angeles and QB Justin Herbert with that approach even though most modern NFL offenses are built to attack defenses through the air.

“I think in this league, you can really, really help dictate the defenses if you have a strong running attack,” Roman said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “If you really talk to most defensive coordinators in this league and get them off to the side when they’re playing a really good running team, they’re sweating a little bit. They’re sleeping a little less that week.”

Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he believes he’s done enough to secure a long-term deal. After serving a six-game suspension for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, Omenihu was a solid contributor on a strong Kansas City defense.

“I think I did, to be honest,” Omenihu said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “Like you said, seven sacks in 11 games and then the sack in the championship game to kind of spark off the wave of defensive plays. Finished second on the team in sacks and didn’t have the first six games to catch up with George [Karlaftis] and Chris [Jones]. I think I did, I think the tape speaks for itself. I think I showed dominant run play and then with the pass rush, inside and outside and just winning one-on-ones, creating turnovers, being the spark and, like, the energy plays they wanted me to be when I got there.”

Vic Tafur of The Athletic talked about the different issues new Raiders GM Tom Telesco will have to think about during the NFL Combine.

The Raiders currently sit at No. 13 in the draft, which would likely mean they miss out on the top three QBs in the upcoming draft. Other players like Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and Oregon’s Bo Nix are projected first-rounders, but Tafur thinks the new regime “might not feel pressure to tie themselves to a quarterback they aren’t fully sold on.”

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and OT Jermaine Eluemunor are free agents, and Tafur mentions it's not likely Las Vegas will use the franchise tag on Jacobs for a second straight year.