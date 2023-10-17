AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Josh McDaniels, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Former NFL P Pat McAfee claimed on his show that the Broncos might consider bringing in Rex Ryan as their new defensive coordinator.

“There are rumblings right now, rumors, rumors … the Broncos might be making a change at DC, allegedly,” McAfee said on his show, via BroncosWire.com. “I don’t know when … [but it could be] Rex Ryan potentially.”

Broncos Javonte Williams on his health: “I feel like I’m getting closer and closer to 100 percent.” ( RBon his health: “I feel like I’m getting closer and closer to 100 percent.” ( Chris Tomasson

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert feels like he could have done more following the team’s loss to the Cowboys on Monday night.

“They’ve got a really good front seven,” Herbert said after the loss, via NFL.com. “I thought our offensive line battled and they did a great job upfront. Unfortunately, we fell short. I have to make more plays as a quarterback. I think we can do a lot better on offense. Especially at quarterback, I can play a lot better. I thought the defense came up with some big stops today. Held them when we needed them to. It’s on us as an offense. I missed a couple of receivers. Threw some bad passes. There was a lot left out there. There’s a lot to work on and a lot to improve on.”

“Keenan ran two great routes and I missed him,” Herbert added. “That’s on me as a quarterback. We have those explosive opportunities and we have to capitalize on those. That’s a really good defense that we’re going up against. I can’t miss those like that and expect to continue to get back on third down and get back on track on second down. Tough opportunities. We’ll watch the film and be critical of ourselves. We’re learning from it. I think it’s our job, as an offense, to be able to score more points and put up points. When our defense is playing as well as they are, we have to capitalize on those turnovers, and capitalize on the field position. It’s on us as an offense.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels insisted that there wasn’t a disconnect within the team’s offensive approach.

“There’s no disconnect. When you get down there, there’s a premium on everything we do,” McDaniels said, via Raiders Wire. “We had multiple penalties down there that cost us. We had two holding penalties and an offensive pass interference that puts you in a 1st-and-20 or 2nd-and-20, in an area where that’s really difficult to overcome.”

McDaniels added that missed opportunities in the redzone prevented them from putting more points up and tasked himself with preparing the team better.

“And then we missed some opportunities,” McDaniels continued. “We had opportunities. Whether it was the running game or the passing game, we didn’t quite capitalize on them. Again, down there, it’s all about details and execution. There’s very little margin for error. When you make an error, it usually is exacerbated and ends up in either a negative play, or you’re kicking field goals. Obviously we have to do better. I have to do a better job of getting us to play penalty-free. The good [part] about that is, you play good enough to get down there as many times as [we] do, now let’s fix that area of the field. Let’s play our best football down there going forward. In that regard, I’m a ‘glass half full’ guy.”

Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders continue to be cautious with QB Jimmy Garoppolo‘s back injury and that he is currently undergoing follow-up tests after his hospitalization.