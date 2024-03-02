AFC Notes: Justin Madubuike, Joe Mixon, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Regarding Bengals RB Joe Mixon ‘s roster bonus due on March 18, GM Duke Tobin said it doesn’t “complicate” their decisions going forward but wouldn’t elaborate on personnel decisions just yet: “On Mixon’s roster bonus, it doesn’t complicate it. We put it in there for a reason and his agent wanted it in there for a reason. But again, from our strategy standpoint and what we intend to do, I’m not going to get into any of that with any of our players. But yeah, he does have an early roster bonus due,” per Ben Baby.

thinks P evolved as the year progressed and is confident he can continue to develop in 2024, via Kelsey Conway. Georgia TE Brock Bowers met with the Bengals at the Combine. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

Browns

According to Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda, the Browns are “telling people they are happy where they’re at” during the combine, as they feel they are only a couple pieces away from contending.

Cleveland is telling people they are looking to add a “playmaking receiver” in the draft or free agency. (Pauline)

Augustana OT Blake Larson highlighted the Browns as a team that showed a lot of interest in him at the College Gridiron Showcase. (Justin Melo)

highlighted the Browns as a team that showed a lot of interest in him at the College Gridiron Showcase. (Justin Melo) James Madison WR Phoenix Sproles has had extended meetings so far with the Browns. (Ryan Fowler)

has had extended meetings so far with the Browns. (Ryan Fowler) LSU DT Maason Smith said his formal Combine interview with the Browns went well. (Scott Petrak)

said his formal Combine interview with the Browns went well. (Scott Petrak) Florida State DL Braden Fiske had a formal Combine interview with the Browns. (Justin Melo)

Ravens

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic answers some questions about what he thinks the Ravens will do regarding some of their biggest offseason choices headed into the combine.

The deadline to place the franchise tag on DT Justin Madubuike is March 5th, but the tag would restrict how aggressively Baltimore can spend this offseason. Zrebiec thinks they should have a better idea about the situation at the end of the week, but he says it seems unlikely the Ravens will let him walk in free agency.

is March 5th, but the tag would restrict how aggressively Baltimore can spend this offseason. Zrebiec thinks they should have a better idea about the situation at the end of the week, but he says it seems unlikely the Ravens will let him walk in free agency. Zrebiec names FB Patrick Ricard , RT Morgan Moses and OLB Tyus Bowser as potential cap casualties to create more flexibility. Zrebic thinks extending Ricard to lower his cap hit makes more sense because of how versatile he is.

, RT and OLB as potential cap casualties to create more flexibility. Zrebic thinks extending Ricard to lower his cap hit makes more sense because of how versatile he is. When it comes to other free agents like LB Patrick Queen , S Geno Stone and G Kevin Zeitler , Zrebic believes it’s unlikely any will be on Baltimore’s roster in 2024.

, S and G , Zrebic believes it’s unlikely any will be on Baltimore’s roster in 2024. Zrebic ends by noting it’s probable the Ravens will draft a pass rusher. Zrebic also mentions GM Eric DeCosta’s insistence on having cornerback depth which could sway the decision at number 30.

insistence on having cornerback depth which could sway the decision at number 30. The Baltimore Ravens announced the hiring of four new coaches for their staff in 2024: LBs coach Mark DeLeone , DL coach Dennis Johnson , DBs coach Doug Mallory , and assistant OL coach Travelle Wharton .

, DL coach , DBs coach , and assistant OL coach . Illinois OL Jordyn Slaughter has had extended meetings so far with the Ravens. (Ryan Fowler)

has had extended meetings so far with the Ravens. (Ryan Fowler) Ryan Fowler reports Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland had a formal meeting with the Ravens at the NFL Combine.

had a formal meeting with the Ravens at the NFL Combine. Florida State DL Braden Fiske had a formal Combine interview with the Ravens. (Justin Melo)