AFC Notes: Kadarius Toney, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson is understandably jazzed so far to be working for HC Sean Payton.

“First of all, I always knew he was a winner. Winners have habits and he’s done a lot of winning,” Wilson said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’ve been fortunate to win a lot of games too. Sometimes against them, in big moments, big games, looking at each other across the sidelines. We’ve also shared the locker room with the Pro Bowl, so I have gotten to know him a little before then. He is the same guy every day in the sense that he wants to be the best in the world and doesn’t change. You always heard about the brilliance he had and his understanding of the game, but the best thing about him is how he leads the whole organization. Every little detail from inside the building to the locker room.”

Broncos DC Vance Joseph praised third-round LB Drew Sanders ‘ talent, adding that he simply just needs experience to unlock his full potential: “He makes a play a day that no one else can make. His talent is obvious. It’s just time on task is needed.” (Mike Klis)

The Broncos hosted RBs Larry Rountree III and Ronald Awatt for workouts on Wednesday. (Klis)

Chiefs Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi said the team is going to take the cautious approach with WR Kadarius Toney and make sure he’s 100% before his returns. “We want to make sure he’s 100 percent,” Borgonzi said, via Chiefs Digest. “We want to make sure he’s there for the games. We know what he brings to the table, it’s his playmaking ability. So we’re not going to rush it.”

Raiders