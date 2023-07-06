AFC Notes: Kadarius Toney, Vance Joseph, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos DC Vance Joseph said he never had any hard feelings about how his stint as Denver’s head coach from 2017-2018 ended.

“For me, it was never that,” Joseph said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “It was a fair process. It’s a league of winning. So if you don’t win there’s going to be change. It was never personal for me. I came here and I worked my butt off and it didn’t work. I’m back now and my focus is to play great defense for Sean and to win games.”

Joseph called HC Sean Payton one of the “best play callers in NFL history” and has a clear understanding of how to read defenses.

“I think coach is one of the best play callers in NFL history,” Joseph said. “The personal groups he uses on an every-down basis is really tough to match and figure out where he’s going next. He understands defenses very well as far as fronts and coverages. He’s always attacking what you’re doing best. So going against coach there’s been some good days, there’s been some bad days also. He’s always ahead of the curve as far as your next move. He kind of saves plays for big moments in a game that you hadn’t seen in a month. Maybe a year. They kind of pop out. In the fourth quarter he pops them on you. He’s a great play caller. It’s tempo, he plays with it, calls plays with it. It’s unique.”

Joseph mentioned he “had a few choices” after departing from the Cardinals.

“I had a few choices after leaving Arizona,” Joseph said. “But Denver being home, it’s a great place, great fan base. We have a home here still. So for me it was home. Outside of working with Sean, it was a perfect spot for me.”

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert had high praise for TE Donald Parham‘s mobility despite being a larger player. Parham was one of the team’s standouts during OTAs and minicamp.

“He moves so well for his height,” Herbert said, via Lindsey Thiry. “He’s been able to make plays over the past couple of years. It’s always a bonus for your team when he’s out on the field. His catch radius is huge.”

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy has been watching to see if WR Kadarius Toney and QB Patrick Mahomes develop chemistry this offseason.

“Well, I think we all see what he can do when the football is in his hands,” Nagy said, via Charles Goldman of USAToday.com. “Again, the same type of deal. He comes in halfway through the season, it’s a whole new offense that he has to learn the ins and outs. So, you have that point, and he was able to do that. It’s exciting now for us to be able to take that to year two and build that relationship with Pat. But he’s super-talented with the football in his hands and he’s been that way his entire life in his football career.”