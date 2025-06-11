AFC Notes: Kaleb Johnson, Odafe Oweh, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss the entire 2025 season due to an undisclosed neck injury suffered while attempting to tackle Ravens RB Derrick Henry.

Browns DC Jim Schwartz said that he will still play a role in the team’s defense from the sidelines.

“JOK was on his way to [an] All-Pro season last year,” Schwartz said on Wednesday, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He had really reached that level. We had talked this time last year about the biggest jump between being a starter and then being a Pro Bowl player. There’s even a bigger jump to being an All-Pro player. It’s disappointing to lose a player like that, but we support JOK and everything that he does. He’ll still have a big impact on our team this year. It’s not going to be playing, but he’ll still have a big presence.”

Ravens

Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh, after gaining weight this offseason, said that he hopes to be able to rush with both speed and power moves off the edge.

“I’m kind of power-savvy, too, with my rush, so I could build off that more,” Oweh said, via NY Times. “Then, like I said, when I try to dip and bring the rip up, I’ll be more solid and stout in that. I was always trying to keep my speed, but my speed hasn’t diminished. That was always something that was looming in my mind. I guess it’s the way you train to keep the muscle, and then obviously, when you’re building muscles, be able to make sure you can be mobile with it.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh hopes to put Oweh in a position to be amongst the league’s best.

“My goal for him is to be All-Pro,” Harbaugh said. “Go be the best, be the best in the business. That’s tough, because there’s a lot of good players playing his position, but that’s the way he sees himself. Let’s go for it.”

Steelers

Pittsburgh third-round RB Kaleb Johnson spoke on the new pass protection techniques he’s been learning that are drastically different than his time at Iowa because of the skill differences.

“I feel like it’s very new because at Iowa I was really not like really not focused on technique, but it really wasn’t bringing the hips. It was really strike, hit, make sure the quarterback’s cool to make a throw. But now it’s more here, it’s more technique, it’s more formative and stuff like that here. So I’m just gotta get my stuff down, so that’s why I’m here to work,” Johnson said, via Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live.