AFC Notes: Kareem Hunt, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

After setting the franchise record for receiving with 1,455 yards in his rookie season, Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase now has his sights set on other team records such as the 112 catches by WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh in 2007 or WR Carl Pickens catching 17 touchdowns in 1995.

“Cincinnati stuff. Stuff to have my name written around this whole facility,” Chase said, via Bengals.com. “Every receiver record they have.”

“It’s hard getting catches in a game. Especially if you’re doubled and there’s another star receiver on your team,” Chase added. “You almost have to catch every pass that comes your way.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions he thinks the Bengals would still be willing to listen if a tackle-needy team inquired about RT Jonah Williams.

Browns

Browns fourth-round OT Dawand Jones points out he left the Senior Bowl and missed Ohio State’s Pro Day because he’s been nursing a toe injury and other physical issues.

“I’ve just been dealing with a couple injuries,” Jones said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I just didn’t want to chance anything or make it worse in any type of way, so I talked with my agent. He heard me in the process. I’m just here to work and there’s no other words to talk about, but I was very fearful of how it would pan out. Cleveland gave me a chance and I’m just happy to be here.”

Jones feels he’s “on track” with his development and is progressively losing weight.

“I’m not where I want to be, but I’m on track,” Jones said. “I’m just losing weight every week, you know what I mean? Two pounds. It’s just what I need to do every week to be better.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski mentioned OL coach Bill Callahan is working with Jones on his footwork and “entry-level football” drills.

“Bill has him in his stance, putting his weight on his right foot or his outside foot or where he wants his hand placement,” Stefanski said. “So it’s very entry-level football right now for him, and I thought he did a nice job. It’s going to be a challenge for all these guys. We’re going to ask them to use technique that’s a little bit different, really, at every position, and he’s very receptive to that.”

Browns beat reporter Tony Grossi reiterated the Browns are not expected to bring back veteran RB Kareem Hunt , even though they haven’t materially addressed the position this offseason and Hunt remains unsigned.

, even though they haven’t materially addressed the position this offseason and Hunt remains unsigned. It appears the team will give the first crack at replacing Hunt to the options on the roster, including RBs Jerome Ford and Demetric Felton.

Ravens

The Ravens took OLB Odafe Oweh in the first round in 2021 because of his jaw-dropping athleticism, banking that ultimately would overcome a lack of production, including zero sacks in his final college season. He notched five sacks as a rookie and was widely expected to take a big step forward in 2022. Instead, he finished with just three sacks. Oweh admitted it’s challenging to not let his frustration snowball with not meeting outside expectations but the Ravens still have confidence he’ll put it all together sooner rather than later.

“Any time you’re not getting the production that you want or expect in your personal goals, that’s probably a source of frustration,” Ravens DC Mike Macdonald said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “But I look back at last year, when we’re putting together the (teaching) tapes, and Chuck’s watching them, we’re saying, ‘Hey, this guy is doing a lot of good stuff for us.’ Does that show up on the stat sheet? Maybe not. But the guy rushed outside, he rushed inside. I thought he really caught his stride at the end of the year. The sacks, I really believe that they’ll come. I’m not worried about what sack number he’s going to end up at, but I think we’ll be pleased with where he’s at.”