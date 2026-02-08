AFC Notes: Kayshon Boutte, Max McCaffrey, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Dolphins offensive assistant Max McCaffrey is expected to replace Chargers RB coach Kiel McDonald under new OC Mike McDaniel. (Popper)
Jets
- The Jets interviewed Texans assistant LB coach Ben Bolling for their linebackers coaching position on Wednesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Regarding the Jets’ bringing in Frank Reich as their new offensive coordinator, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic writes to expect them to retain WRs coach Shawn Jefferson and OL coach Steve Heiden in the same roles.
- Rosenblatt names Browns RBs coach Duce Staley as someone to keep an eye on after working as Reich’s RBs coach during their time with the Panthers.
- Rosenblatt also points out that former Eagles OC Kevin Patullo and Eagles passing game coordinator Parks Frazier both coached under Reich when he was the Colts’ head coach.
- Rosenblatt believes hiring former NFL OL Kevin Mawae would excite fans after playing for the Jets from 1998 to 2005. He was also an assistant under Reich with the Colts.
- As for additions to the roster, Rosenblatt names QBs Jacoby Brissett and Kirk Cousins as two “logical targets” to consider. Cousins is expected to be released, while Brissett has a year left on his deal with the Cardinals and would have to be acquired through trade.
- Raiders QB Geno Smith is another player who Rosenblatt thinks makes sense for New York if Las Vegas releases him.
- Rosenblatt views Eagles QB Tanner McKee as someone who fits the mold of Reich’s system.
- 49ers QB Mac Jones is another trade option to consider, while Cardinals QB Kyler Murray can’t be ruled out in case owner Woody Johnson wants to make a splash.
- As for the potential free agent market, Rosenblatt writes realistic targets include Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum, Broncos DL John Franklin-Myers, Colts WR Alec Pierce, and 49ers WR Jauan Jennings.
- Rosenblatt is told that Jets G Joe Tippman “would love” to sign a new contract with the team. Tippman is entering the last year of his contract in 2026.
- In a Jets mailbag, SNY’s Connor Hughes says the Jets are expected to add a veteran quarterback at some point, and names Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz as names to watch. He also thinks Russell Wilson would “almost assuredly” have interest in the job.
- Hughes also says “it appears increasingly likely” the Jets will try to re-sign RB Breece Hall. However, Hughes thinks it would make more sense to try to use either the franchise tag or transition tag to further evaluate Hall before a long-term extension.
- The Jets are hiring former Steelers TE coach Alfredo Roberts for the same position. (Ruiz)
- Per Rich Cimini, Lions assistant TE coach Seth Ryan has been hired as the Jets’ passing-game coordinator, becoming the third generation in his family to coach for the team after his father Rex Ryan and grandfather Buddy Ryan.
Patriots
Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte said that bringing in veteran WR Stefon Diggs helped him develop, adding that he pushes himself to match Diggs.
“I would say personally, for my development, I felt like it was always good to have a great receiver come in. I felt like it always pushed me to be great,” Boutte said, via PatriotsWire. “So I think that’s one thing I told myself in the offseason. Whatever he does, I’m going to match it. Just to try to get myself to where I want to be.”
- According to Adam Schefter, Patriots HC Mike Vrabel attempted to simulate Super Bowl conditions by sending the team to the locker room one hour into practice. Bad Bunny was then played over the loudspeakers for 14 minutes before the team was sent back onto the field for the remainder of practice.
- The Patriots opted not to activate RB Terrell Jennings from injured reserve after opening his 21-day practice window, meaning he will not appear for the team in the Super Bowl.
