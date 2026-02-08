AFC Notes: Kayshon Boutte, Max McCaffrey, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins offensive assistant Max McCaffrey is expected to replace Chargers RB coach Kiel McDonald under new OC Mike McDaniel. (Popper)

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte said that bringing in veteran WR Stefon Diggs helped him develop, adding that he pushes himself to match Diggs.

“I would say personally, for my development, I felt like it was always good to have a great receiver come in. I felt like it always pushed me to be great,” Boutte said, via PatriotsWire. “So I think that’s one thing I told myself in the offseason. Whatever he does, I’m going to match it. Just to try to get myself to where I want to be.”

According to Adam Schefter, Patriots HC Mike Vrabel attempted to simulate Super Bowl conditions by sending the team to the locker room one hour into practice. Bad Bunny was then played over the loudspeakers for 14 minutes before the team was sent back onto the field for the remainder of practice.

The Patriots opted not to activate RB Terrell Jennings from injured reserve after opening his 21-day practice window, meaning he will not appear for the team in the Super Bowl.