AFC Notes: Keenan Allen, Christian Wilkins, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos signed DT Malcolm Roach to a two-year, $7 million contract with $3 million guaranteed including a $2.5 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

According to Aaron Wilson, he can also earn up to $1.003 million over two years in per-game roster bonuses along with $500k in playtime, club ranking or playoffs incentives each year.

Chris Tomasson reports Denver isn’t looking to bring back DL Mike Purcell, but they could have some interest if he remains available “down the road.”

Chargers

New Chargers DC Jesse Minter is excited about inheriting second-year OLB Tuli Tuipulotu, who he said didn’t look like a rookie at all last year. Minter pointed out USC moved Tuipulotu around during his college career, similar to what he plans to do.

“I think his last year, we might have had one team that we were watching where there was some crossover film of USC,” he said via Eric Smith of the team’s site. “The cool thing about him is he’s a guy in college that they moved all over the place — off the ball, up on the edge, they even had him played out in space a little bit. You look at how he played his rookie year and I thought he stepped in and played really well for a rookie. Didn’t look like a rookie, didn’t feel like a rookie when you were watching him. He plays with the toughness and the physicality that we certainly want our guys to play with.”

Former Chargers WR Keenan Allen talked about being asked to restructure with the Chargers: “It really was no emotion. I’m not doing it. I came off my best season. So it’s not happening.” (Kris Rhim)

Raiders

Raiders DT Christian Wilkins admitted that one of the big reasons he decided to sign with the team was DE Maxx Crosby.

“There’s one big reason to definitely want to come here and that’s number 98,” Wilkins said, via Raiders Wire. “He’s obviously a heck of a player and I got a lot of respect for who he is and how he operates and how he plays. I’m excited to be his teammate. Maxx is one of two of my favorite players in the league, just because he does things the right way. Just that work ethic, that grind. Just how he does everything the right way. He plays hard. Obviously he’s a great talent, but that motor is something to respect so much. I try to do things like that too. I try to be an inspiration not just for kids out there, other football players, but anyone in any of their professions. Just to do things the right way, do it with passion, play at a high level.”

The Raiders signed TE Harrison Bryant to a one-year, $3.25 million contract with $2.878 million in guaranteed money including a $1.5 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

to a one-year, $3.25 million contract with $2.878 million in guaranteed money including a $1.5 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap) According to Aaron Wilson, Bryant can also earn up to $272k in per-game roster bonuses along with a $750k incentive for playtime or catches.