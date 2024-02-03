AFC Notes: Keenan Allen, Jim Harbaugh, Joe Thuney, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers’ veteran WR Keenan Allen, who is entering the final year of his contract, expects to continue playing in Los Angeles next season and in the foreseeable future.

“Yeah. Absolutely,” Allen said, via NFL.com. “I don’t see myself going anywhere.”

Allen said new HC Jim Harbaugh wants him to continue being one of their leaders.

“He’s been watching for a long time, and we actually played against each other: Stanford-Cal,” Allen said. “He just wants me to continue to be a leader. Continue to be who I am. And he’s going to do his job.”

Chiefs

Chiefs LG Joe Thuney (pectoral) and DE Charles Omenihu (ACL) did not participate in Friday’s practice, per Matt Derrick.

Raiders

Mike Garafolo reports the Raiders are hiring UCLA RBs coach DeShaun Foster as their next running backs coach.

as their next running backs coach. According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are also expected to hire former LSU DL coach Andre Carter as a pass-rush specialist.