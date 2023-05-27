AFC Notes: Kenny Pickett, Ben Roethlisberger, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns LB Jordan Kunaszyk received praise from Browns DC Jim Schwartz for how he approaches his preparation and the small details of the game.

“You know, that’s something that coach has done over his career, and I’ll let him explain it more in more detail when you guys talk to coach next week,” Schwartz said, via Browns Wire. “But really what he’s doing is he’s telling the players about another player that’s doing it the right way, a guy that’s doing it how we want it done, that’s embodying what we do out on the practice field and in the meeting room. So coach Schwartz is a fan of Jordan (51) today. You’ll see, he’s a fan of a bunch of guys over the course of these practices, but Jordan’s a guy that continues to always do what he’s supposed to do. So coach has given him some love.“

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said it was important to have good attendance numbers during the team’s voluntary OTA’s.

“I’m happy with the numbers, we’ve got a lot of guys here,” Harbaugh said, via PFT. “I think it’s important. I’m a coach. I want everybody here. I want every player here all the time, doing everything they can.”

Harbaugh was also understanding of TE Mark Andrews and WR Odell Beckham, Jr. working individually in Arizona.

“I don’t have any problem with that,” Harbaugh said. “You don’t worry too much about it.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett said he didn’t have any hard feelings about Ben Roethlisberger admitting on his podcast that he hoped Pickett would struggle in 2022 after being replaced by him.

“He’s honest,” Pickett said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “He’s out front about it, and he’s a fan now and he’s pulling for us and it was really cool to hear him say that. … I think we’re just going to continue to build on that relationship. I’m excited to go into Year 2 with another guy in my corner.”

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky said the quarterbacks’ room between himself, Pickett, and Mason Rudolph has grown close.

“I just wanted to come back because me and Kenny have gotten so close and I just want to help him in any way I can,” Trubisky said. “We’ve got a really great quarterback room. We love having Mason [Rudolph] back, too. We’re going to have a lot of fun, and we’re going to get to work. Anything I could be for Kenny, I’m on board: an extra coach, extra eyes on the field, I’m going to be there for him, and he knows that. I think that’s also why they wanted to have me back — to be in that role and help any way I can.”