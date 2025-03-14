AFC Notes: Kenny Pickett, Chargers’ Free Agency Contracts, Browns, Raiders

Browns

Browns’ recently acquired QB Kenny Pickett views himself as an NFL starter and feels he has a “great opportunity” to compete for a role in Cleveland.

“I just think it’s a great opportunity to go compete again,” Pickett said, via NFL.com. “That’s really all you can ask for. That’s what I was told here, coming in here, having an opportunity to compete again. So I’m very excited for that.”

As for the Browns hosting veteran QB Russell Wilson for a visit, Pickett said he has no issues with Cleveland potentially bringing in Wilson and is grateful for a chance to compete for the starting job.

“Yeah, that’s fine with me,” Pickett said. “As long as I have a chance to compete, that’s all you can ask for. So having that opportunity is awesome as a player, so I’m looking forward to working with whoever comes in the building.”

Chargers

Chargers DE Khalil Mack ‘s one-year, $18 million extension is fully guaranteed, including a $18,872,500 signing bonus and a guaranteed base salary of $8,000,000.

‘s one-year, $18 million extension is fully guaranteed, including a $18,872,500 signing bonus and a guaranteed base salary of $8,000,000. Per Aaron Wilson, the Chargers signed CB Benjamin St-Juste to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with $1 million guaranteed from a signing bonus. The deal has a base salary of $1.5 million and up to $500k in incentives.

to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with $1 million guaranteed from a signing bonus. The deal has a base salary of $1.5 million and up to $500k in incentives. Los Angeles signed WR Jalen Reagor to a one-year, $1.377 million contract with $360k fully guaranteed. The deal has a $1.17 million base salary. (Over The Cap)

to a one-year, $1.377 million contract with $360k fully guaranteed. The deal has a $1.17 million base salary. (Over The Cap) Wilson adds that $300k of the base salary is guaranteed and the deal also has a $52,500 roster bonus and a $55k workout bonus.

Per Wilson, the Chargers signed DT Da’Shawn Hand to a one-year, $2.35 million deal with $1.925 million guaranteed including his $1.5 million base salary. The contract also has $25k in per-game active roster bonuses and up to $1 million in incentives.

Raiders

Raiders DT Adam Butler ‘s three-year, $16.5 million contract includes a $3,250,000 signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $2,500,000 in 2025, while $2,250,000 of his $5,250,000 of his 2026 salary is guaranteed, and a non-guaranteed salary of $4,735,000 in 2027. He can also earn $255,000 annually in per game roster bonuses. (OverTheCap)

‘s three-year, $16.5 million contract includes a $3,250,000 signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $2,500,000 in 2025, while $2,250,000 of his $5,250,000 of his 2026 salary is guaranteed, and a non-guaranteed salary of $4,735,000 in 2027. He can also earn $255,000 annually in per game roster bonuses. (OverTheCap) The Raiders have signed LB Elandon Roberts to a one-year deal worth $3.01 million, with $2.5 million guaranteed. The deal includes a $1.25 million signing bonus, and his salary for the year is $1.25 million (fully guaranteed). Roberts can earn $30,000 per game in active roster bonuses, up to $510,000. (Aaron Wilson)

to a one-year deal worth $3.01 million, with $2.5 million guaranteed. The deal includes a $1.25 million signing bonus, and his salary for the year is $1.25 million (fully guaranteed). Roberts can earn $30,000 per game in active roster bonuses, up to $510,000. (Aaron Wilson) The Raiders have signed Jeremy Chinn to a two-year deal worth $16.258 million, with $12.25 million guaranteed. The deal includes a $4 million signing bonus, and his salaries are $4 million in the first year (fully guaranteed) and $4.25 million in the second year (with $4.25 million guaranteed). Chinn can also earn $37,000 per game in active roster bonuses each season. (Wilson)