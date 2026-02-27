AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, Aaron Glenn, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills WR Keon Coleman is set to enter the third year of his career after being a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Buffalo GM Brandon Beane discussed what he’s looking for from Coleman this year, saying he doesn’t want Coleman’s off-field “maturity issues” impact his performance on the field.

“That is kind of the challenge to Keon — can you go back and do what you did all [last] offseason in your training camp. … Don’t let some of the maturity issues off the field affect the product on the field,” Beane said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “If he does that, he’ll have every chance… And I know we’ve got some new coaches, and they’re excited to meet him and get to work with him and were aware of him in the draft process a couple of years ago, and so they kind want to try to start mold him in the way they see and envision him for our team.”

Beane wants Coleman to replicate the effort they saw from him last offseason.

“He came to Phase 1, Phase 2, all that stuff, dialed in, ready to go,” Beane said. “You could tell he’d been working out and then, a lot of the people here were at training camp. He had an excellent camp. Let’s do that again.”

Coleman missed four games last season due to off-field issues. Beane said every game he misses results in a drop of trust and camaraderie.

“Every game he’s missing, the trust and the camaraderie is kind of dropping for him,” Beane said. “Like that’s just the truth. And I don’t know that that fully ever recovered.”

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Jon Eric-Sullivan revealed the team’s reasons for releasing WR Tyreek Hill and OLB Bradley Chubb, citing salary cap issues.

“I think the first thing I would say when it comes to Tyreek Hill in particular, marvelous player. One of one, Hall of Fame caliber. Very, very appreciative of what he accomplished here in Miami,” Sullivan said, via Dolphins Wire. “I think when you look at just where we were as a salary cap, obviously he’s dealing with an injury right now, his age, it just made sense for us to move on down the road. He was very understanding. He could not have been more professional in our phone call. And then with (Bradley) Chubb, kind of along the same lines, very good player, accomplished a lot of really good things. There’s just salary cap implications where we need to get younger and cheaper, and those were some avenues for us to do that. But very good players here, very appreciative of what they did while they were with the Dolphins.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn is set to call their defense’s plays in 2026, which marks a change from last season. Glenn called playcalling his “superpower” after having a lot of success doing so with the Lions.

“To me, play calling is my superpower, really,” Glenn said, via the Associated Press. “Doing it for four years in Detroit, man, just look at the maturation of those four years of how we improved every year and how I improved as as a play caller. I really miss doing that. I think it’s a huge part of helping us become the team that I see us becoming.”

Glenn said he missed calling plays and putting defensive game plans together.

“I missed being the play caller. I missed being able to be in the fire with those guys, being able to talk to the ‘Mike’ linebacker, being able to be in the meeting rooms and trying to put a game plan together to be successful against another team,” Glenn said. “All those things came into it for me.”