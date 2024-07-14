AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, Demario Douglas, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane is encouraged with the progress rookie WR Keon Coleman made during minicamp while also acknowledging that the first-year receiver has a way’s to go in his development.

“I think Keon’s worked hard,” Beane said, via the team’s website. “Like anything, a college playbook versus an NFL playbook, (there’s a) big difference. The verbiage, where he’s lining up, all the variances he’s got to do…he’s gonna have bumps in the road. He’s a rookie, and I think we all need to understand that. But I think him and Josh are working on that rapport that’s going to be necessary between quarterback and receiver.”

Beane added that WR Khalil Shakir sustained a minor injury but should be prepared for camp.

“We got some nicks and bruises,” Beane said. “I think Khalil (Shakir) is going to be okay. I’m hopeful that everyone will be ready when we start or close is the goal. Obviously, they got to work through the summer.”

Jets

Jets DB Jaylen Key, who was the last overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, finds it surreal to be practicing alongside Aaron Rodgers.

“It’s pretty crazy to see Aaron Rodgers out there with you,” Key said, via NFL.com. “You’re practicing against him, he’s on the other side throwing the rock. It’s pretty crazy because you grew up playing with them in Madden. He’s a great player, he’s generational, and it’s pretty crazy that he’s the quarterback of the team I’m playing with. It was pretty surreal for me to get out there and practice him and be able to go out and work with him every day.”

Regarding transferring to Alabama after starting his career at the University of Alabama Birmingham, Key said it taught him to focus on the little things and work through the difficult times.

“You kind of got to focus on a lot of the little things, and that’s kind of what I started focusing on,” Key said. “You got to grind it out. There’s some tough days in there, some tough months in there, but in the end, if you keep working, you’ll prevail. So, for me, that’s what it was.”

Key wants to be consistent with his approach and prove himself as a player.

“It’s consistency,” Key said. “That’s what the game boils down to: consistency. If you’re consistent, you’ll do good in this game. That’s what this game is about: going out to work hard every day and being consistent.”

Patriots

Patriots WR Demario Douglas said he was happy with his rookie season but he believes he can do much more.

“I’m not satisfied at all. I got the rookie record under Bill (Belichick). I was like, I could do so much more,” Douglas said, via Patriots Wire. “But, I had little injuries and stuff like that that got in the way. I know I just come 10 times harder than this, next year. Regardless, I feel like I was blessed. I was blessed to be in this position. But, at the same time, I’m like, I know I got more. I was like, I’m proud of what I did. Don’t get me wrong. I’m proud of what I did, but I’m not satisfied at all. At all.”