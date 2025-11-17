AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, Drake Maye, Bills, Jets, Dolphins

Bills

Bills WR Keon Coleman was a healthy scratch on Sunday, with HC Sean McDermott benching him after he was late to a second meeting on Friday.

“That was my decision,” McDermott said, via Alex Brasky. “It is disappointing, but I still believe in the young man. We get to a certain point, and I’ve got to do something. I try and give the guys a kind of a strike approach. ‘Hey, you get a chance to show your teammates that’s not really who you are.’ When it happens again, then I step in. I believe he will learn from it. He takes it seriously. He will move forward in a way of growing from this, and that’s the whole goal.”

Coleman confirmed he was late for the meeting and repeatedly said he “just has to be better” after being scratched. (Sal Capaccio)

Coleman: “I’ve got to be better , doing what I’m supposed to do, doing the right things. Mistakes happen; things happen. Again, got to be better.” (Parrino)

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said after the team’s loss to the Patriots, he never considered replacing QB Justin Fields with backup Tyrod Taylor. However, on Monday, it was announced that Taylor would now be the starter.

“I’m evaluating everything,” Glenn said. “I’m evaluating myself, the players, schematics, and coaches. I’m evaluating everything. I don’t want to just place everything on that one situation. I’m looking at everything because, as a head coach, that’s my job to make sure I put this team in the best position to go win games.”

ESPN’s Todd McShay believes that three teams will pick in the top ten with a need for a quarterback, which includes the Browns, Jets, and Raiders.

Jets LB Quincy Williams was demoted just two weeks ago, but has already regained his starting spot and had six tackles against the Patriots. (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was asked about the development of QB Drake Maye and mentioned that OC Josh McDaniels has played a large role in it, as well as Maye’s humble personality.

“I have to give a lot of credit to Josh McDaniels,” Kraft said, via Mike Reiss. “Josh has learning-curve experience in this area, having worked with Tommy [Brady] and watching how he evolved. Josh also has unique knowledge of many different offenses. I think he understands Drake and how he operates and adapting him into the [plan] of whomever we’re playing the next week, looking at their weaknesses and where we can hopefully exploit it. They’ve developed a great chemistry…Drake is very humble and comes from a wonderful family. I love that he married his seventh-grade girlfriend [Ann Michael Hudson]. He’s not into glitz. He’s into hard work and doing what has to be done, and that’s a good New England culture — and what our family and people in this region are about. And we like to win.”