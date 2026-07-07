AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, Romeo Doubs, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Former Bills WR Stevie Johnson said that WR Keon Coleman still has a lot left to prove and the story isn’t written on him yet.

“He can be the best,” Johnson said, via PFT. “He can be considered one of the best because he has every tool. He’s got the height, he’s got the size, he’s got the speed. He’s got it so much to the point where people kind of overlook it now. They’ve seen all of the great traits. They just want to see it always on Sunday. And that’s pretty much what we worked on. How to make it show on Sunday.”

Jets

New Jets CB Nahshon Wright only had one interception in his first four NFL seasons, yet recorded five with the Bears in 2025. He is well aware that his new team recorded zero interceptions under former NFL CB Aaron Glenn, who is still awaiting his team’s first interception.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously I know about it,” Wright said, via Jack Bell of the team website. “I mean, I’m on social media, so I’ve seen it, but try not to pay it any mind. I honestly don’t think it’s been brought up at all [in meetings]. I think 2025 was 2025, and I think we’re trying to turn over a new leaf, so we haven’t spoken about it at all.”

“I think just being on the field, and I think what being on the field brings in terms of confidence,” Wright added. “And then, obviously, when you make plays, it kind of helps with that as well. So, I think of just being on the field and then obviously the coach is trusting in me. And having a knack for the ball, being confident enough to get my eyes back to the ball, and then the preparation, being able to go into the week and see what [other] teams like to do, and type of concepts they run and be able to anticipate certain things.”

Patriots

Former Patriots WR Troy Brown says he will be keeping an eye on the team’s receiver group this offseason and is looking to see if the competition can create a monster in the room amongst the seven receivers currently on the roster.

“Seven is a nice number when all the guys can play. When you have a room like that, most of the good ones know when they come in for training camp they have to turn it up. So, it could create a whole another beast in that room,” Brown said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “It’s the mindset, ‘I can’t afford to not make this play. I can’t afford not to know what to do. I can’t afford to miss that block or not be a special teams player.’ Because that could be the difference to me being here, or not being here.”

Brown also gave a quick assessment of WR Romeo Doubs, who is joining the team from Green Bay.

“He’s not a flashy guy, but he’ll keep the sticks moving and make some possession plays for you, and he can take the top off [the defense] when he needs to,” Brown said of Doubs. “He doesn’t have to play that No. 1 position and I think that will help him out a lot; having A.J. Brown out there with him, it takes a lot of pressure off him.”