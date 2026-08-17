AFC Notes: Christian Gonzalez, Breece Hall, Injury Updates, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins OL Jamaree Salyer is out for the season with an unspecified injury.
- Jackson adds that QB Quinn Ewers will miss at least a week as well.
Jets
- Jets HC Aaron Glenn said RB Breece Hall strained his groin and mentioned it needs to be evaluated, but he doesn’t think it’s a big deal. (Brian Costello)
- Jets UDFA CB Mory Bamba will be out for a few weeks with a knee injury. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Glenn also said QB Geno Smith is day-to-day with a sore ankle. (Costello)
Patriots
- Vrabel said CB Christian Gonzalez will not play amidst contract talks: “We’ll continue to work through that, and he’ll continue to try to improve and try to get back out on the field.” (Doug Kyed)
- Vrabel also talked about second-round LB Gabe Jacas: “It needs to be better… We pointed some things out to him in the game. I think it was cool for him to make those corrections.” (Mark Daniels)
- Patriots C/G Ben Brown will be out for several weeks, according to HC Mike Vrabel: “It’ll probably be extensive throughout the rest of the preseason period.” (Callahan)
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