AFC Notes: Christian Gonzalez, Breece Hall, Injury Updates, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

By
Wyatt Grindley
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Dolphins

Jets

Patriots

  • Vrabel said CB Christian Gonzalez will not play amidst contract talks: “We’ll continue to work through that, and he’ll continue to try to improve and try to get back out on the field.” (Doug Kyed)
  • Vrabel also talked about second-round LB Gabe Jacas: “It needs to be better… We pointed some things out to him in the game. I think it was cool for him to make those corrections.” (Mark Daniels)
  • Patriots C/G Ben Brown will be out for several weeks, according to HC Mike Vrabel: “It’ll probably be extensive throughout the rest of the preseason period.” (Callahan)

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