AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen said second-round WR Keon Coleman is what the team was missing in their offense.

“I think his play style (is) what we needed in our offense,” Allen said, via Bills Wire. “Talking with our offensive coordinator (Joe Brady), our quarterbacks coach (Ronald Curry), (general manager) Brandon Beane and, obviously, coach (Sean) McDermott, a guy that’s a big-bodied guy and can go win one a back-shoulder fade and not afraid to be a physical wide receiver. I think you pair him with some of the guys we have in our room right now, I think Mack Hollins has been such a great addition so far to that room with his mentality, his mindset is infectious to others. Curtis Samuel, he’s been showing up every single day ready to work. … You start pairing those guys up with Dawson (Knox) and Coleman in this mix now, we’re gonna have a pretty solid group that works together.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel dismissed the idea that QB Tua Tagovailoa losing weight could lead to more injury concerns.

“That’s a very understandable misconception,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins Wire. “We were not on an offseason weight program last year — it was strength. So him getting stronger and the unintended consequences for him personally and he saw his game, his strength increased but he felt like he could have the same amount of strength and kind of reshape his body and be a little lighter on his feet.”

McDaniel wants to see Tagovailoa regain some of his mobility by shedding some of the extra weight.

“He can maintain those strength gains while also being a little more limber in the pocket,” McDaniel said Tuesday. “I think is what’s drove him to kind of attack that, which he’s done a great job of.”

Patriots

In the first year in decades without former HC Bill Belichick, the Patriots are heading into the season with Jerod Mayo as HC and Eliot Wolf as the de facto GM. Mayo and Wolf talked about their dynamic and how they have prepared for this moment throughout their Patriots’ career.

“To actually see it come together is pretty cool,” Wolf said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “We’re on the same page. (But) we’re in the honeymoon phase. We haven’t lost a game yet. We haven’t faced a ton of adversity or any adversity, you could argue. I’m excited to bridge those things with him as they come.”

“We see a lot of things the same way,” Mayo added. “Even before he was named to his role and the same thing with me, we always had conversations about football, roster development and structure. We’re pretty much on the same page on how to build a team and what we’re actually looking for.”