AFC Notes: Kevin Byard, DeAndre Hopkins, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars K Brandon McManus says that one positive about joining a new franchise is a chance to make the playoffs, which he hasn’t done since his first two seasons in the league.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been to the playoffs, my first two years in the league, and [now I] get a chance to get back there,” McManus said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “Everyone dreams of kicking game-winning field goals, which is just great, but it’s also even better to be in the playoffs doing those things. And so I thrive on those scenarios, … Obviously, I watched Doug [Pederson] win the Super Bowl with the Eagles and so a great tradition he’s got building here and a great organization, a great place to live for me and my family.”

Jaguars ST Heath Farwell commented on the team trading K Riley Patterson to the Lions and bringing in McManus.

“Riley did a fantastic job last season for us. He was a big part of some big games for us, one of the biggest games in Jaguars history, but getting the opportunity to add Brandon [was too good to pass up],” Farwell said. “This is a guy that gives us a lot more flexibility not only on kickoffs, to be able to pin them deep and do some different stuff, but it gives us a longer kickoff line on Sundays. At times later in the season, some of those lines got shorter with Riley. This won’t be an issue and I think that’ll free us up to potentially maybe not go for one when it’s a longer distance on fourth down, maybe that’s three points that we could take advantage of.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said he hasn’t met personally with FA WR DeAndre Hopkins.

“With any player, like good players, they come up all the time.” Ryans said, via Texans Wire. “Nothing is off the table for us and we’ll explore all options. For me, personally, I have not spoken with anyone.”

Titans

When asked about his absence from the Titans’ voluntary workouts, S Kevin Byard said he spoke to the coaches about his plans this offseason.

“I had already talked to the coaches about training on my own and doing my own thing,” Byard said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “There was never any doubt from the coaches on my end that I was going to be here for minicamp and be the same player I’ve always been.”

Byard said he was ready to take on the offseason “full speed” back in their April camp.

“Usually, when you come into April, they kind of take things back a little bit cause guys are just returning,” Byard said. “But I was already full speed going and I didn’t want to change that.”