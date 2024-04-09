AFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Haason Reddick, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane touched on having to move on from key contributors like S Jordan Poyer and S Micah Hyde: “That was a brutal day. Guys like Mitch Morse, Jordan Poyer, and Micah Hyde meant so much to Buffalo. You don’t wanna do it but that’s the business part of it.” (Pat McAfee Show)

Jets

The Jets traded for DE Haason Reddick in the offseason from the Eagles in exchange for a conditional third-round pick. Reddick is hyped up about the talent on New York’s defense and he thinks they have unlimited potential.

“It’s going to be exciting, it’s going to be entertaining,” Reddick said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “It should already be that way for you guys when you look at the defense, but I know what I bring. I know the juice I’m going to bring, the energy, and, hopefully, it’s contagious and rubs off on the guys.”

“The attack, attack, attack style — I’m all for it. I’m all about constantly putting the quarterback under duress. And with the group that we have — the front that we have — we should be able to do that really often.”

Patriots

New Patriots WR K.J. Osborn joined New England this free agency after four seasons in Minnesota. His former teammate QB Kirk Cousins had praise for Osborn and believes he’s getting a chance to showcase his talents fully.

“K.J. Osborn is a receiver who was with us in Minnesota who was kind of in the shadow of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen,” Cousins said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. “And I always felt like K.J. was better than the opportunities he got. He went to free agency and went to New England, and I’d love to see him have a huge year in New England kind of with a bigger role than what he had in Minnesota to show what he could do.”

University of British Columbia OT Giovanni Manu has an official visit with the Patriots. (Tom Pelissero)