AFC Notes: Kristian Fulton, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. said there’s a sense of urgency within the clubhouse to treat every game as a must-win and gain ground within the division. The Colts are one of six teams in the AFC tied at 7-6 and vying for two playoff slots. They’re also just one game back of the AFC South-leading Jaguars.

“Yeah, there’s a sense of urgency with every game from here on out,” Pittman said, via PFT. “Last game, we just didn’t get it done. We were fortunate that everybody except Tennessee lost in the AFC South. We’re kind of in the same spot, but we did miss an opportunity to gain ground.”

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans expect K Ka’imi Fairbairn to return from injured reserve this week.

to return from injured reserve this week. Wilson reports Texans LB Blake Cashman and DB Tavierre Thomas will miss a “week or two” with strained hamstrings.

and DB will miss a “week or two” with strained hamstrings. The Texans worked out three players this week including DB Chase Cota , QB Jack Coan , and WR James Washington . (Wilson)

, QB , and WR . (Wilson) Of this group, Houston signed Cota to their practice squad.

Titans

Titans CB Kristian Fulton said he was surprised that he was placed on injured reserve by the team.

“I went through all of the precautions, changed diet, everything I could to stay healthy and it didn’t work out,” Fulton said, via Titans Wire. “I know I did my part, at the end of the day. I went the extra mile for my team and it didn’t work out, so I can’t be mad at that.”

Fulton didn’t commit to continuing his playing career in Tennessee. 2023 is the final year of his rookie contract.

“I just try to come in and do my part, day in and day out, since I’ve gotten to Tennessee,” Fulton said. “I know I can play in this league, I know I’m a top corner in this league. So, wherever that may be, it’ll all work out for me.”