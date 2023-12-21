AFC Notes: Kyle Hamilton, Mason Rudolph, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals OC Brian Callahan said other members of the team will have to step up in WR Ja’Marr Chase‘s absence.

“Don’t have much choice if he’s out and we’ve had played plenty of games without Ja’Marr,” Callahan said, via PFT. “We played plenty of games without Tee [Higgins], we’ve got plenty of other guys that have to fill in and that’s just the nature of the whole league right now. I think you look around, there’s a lot of teams that are dealing with the same stuff and guys got to keep stepping up and raising their level of play and keep trying to find ways to win.”

Ravens

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton has been a star on the field in his second season, and is a leading candidate for postseason awards like the Pro Bowl and AP All-Pro that will cement his status as one of the best safeties in the league. But he also earned a massive amount of credit with his teammates for powering through a sprained knee in Week 14 and playing this past week against the Jaguars.

“That guy is a (expletive) warrior,” Ravens LB Roquan Smith said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “Everything he’s been going through this season and just the way he forgot about it all and just said, ‘Hey, I’m going to put it all on the line for us.’ When you think about that, that’s the ultimate teammate that you want in the locker room.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said there is no concern about first-round WR Zay Flowers‘ availability for Week 16. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph said he finally gets to earn his paycheck now that he’s set to start Week 16 against the Bengals.

“I think as the third-string quarterback, you feel like, ‘Are you really earning your paycheck week to week?'” Rudolph said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “And so I get to finally earn it this week and put my hand in the pile and go fight for a victory together.”

Rudolph feels the adversity he’s faced throughout his career has made him a better player and is grateful for his experience thus far.

“We’ve all had adversity no matter if you’re in the media or you play football, but I think I’ve had a fair share, and I think it’s made me better, and it’s made me a better person,” Rudolph said. “And I think about some of the things that happened in ’19 — and it was quite a lot — but I’m grateful for that. I think it’s made me a better man and a better leader. And it makes you more battle-tested.”

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson said Rudolph is a resilient player and has “full confidence” in the quarterback.

“He brings that grit that you’re looking for, that he’s not going to give up,” Johnson said. “He’s going to come in and do his job at 100 percent. I have full confidence in Mason that he’s going to come in and do his job and get everybody the ball. It is our job on the outside to just rally around them.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on QB Kenny Pickett potentially being available against the Bengals: “We had a good day today. We’ll see how his body responds to the work today and make plans for tomorrow accordingly.” (Pryor)