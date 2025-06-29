AFC Notes: Kyle Pitts, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Cincinnati made some changes in its personnel department, hiring Josh Hinch and Tyler Ramsey to scout college prospects. Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin cited their experience in college and pro scouting as a primary reason they were interested.

“They have the background in both pro and college scouting, which will benefit us,” Tobin said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “We like our guys to have versatility, and these guys can give us input in a lot of different areas. They’re bright with experience and have done a lot in their careers to this point.

“We got to know a number of qualified guys during the process, and we felt a connection with Josh and Tyler to our organization and thought they were good fits for what we do.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski is impressed with the team’s quarterback room, especially fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders and third-round QB Dillon Gabriel.

“Those guys are doing great,” Stefanski said, via PFT. “They are both wired to get in early, stay late, put in whatever work is required. They’re sponges in the meeting room, which I think is really fun for me. In my vantage point, I get to sit there and watch the two young guys look over and there’s Joe, 40 years old, won a Super Bowl. There’s Kenny Pickett, just going into year four, but first round draft pick. That’s been on a couple teams, won a Super Bowl last year. There’s Deshaun, had a ton of success in his career. They can kind of feed off of all those guys. So that’s the thing, it’s fun for me to watch them get better sometimes just by listening.”

Steelers

The Steelers are in the market for a playmaker after trading WR George Pickens and losing TE Donald Parham Jr. for the season to injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed Pittsburgh called the Falcons regarding TE Kyle Pitts after his absence during offseason workouts.

“Kyle Pitts, there was a phone call there,” Rapoport said, via Good Morning Football. “The Steelers are in the market, it seems, for at least one more playmaker.”