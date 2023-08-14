AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Veteran Bengals CB Mike Hilton believes that there are young players on the defense who have to step up this season in order to replace those who were lost over the course of the offseason.

“We know those guys are ready and they’re stepping into some big shoes to fill,” Hilton said, via BengalsWire.com. “But we feel like as a defense as a whole we’ve been with Lou for so long and know what he likes to call. Communication and chemistry just flows throughout the defense and we’re going to show it throughout the season.”

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson said he isn’t concerned about any rust and is feeling great following the team’s preseason loss to the Commanders.

“No, I’m not thinking about no rust,” Watson remarked, via BrownsWire.com. “I mean, that was last year I missed ball. I played six games last year, had a full off season. So I’m not thinking about rust. I’m not using no excuses for no rust or anything like that. I got to be ready for this moment, and I’m going to be ready whenever that time is called for September 10 here in the Dawg Pound and I’m going to be ready to go. We all will be. So all that rust and all the other stuff that’s left in 2022, I’m focused on 2023 and making sure that I’m ready for September 10.”

Watson also commented on his successful drive that stalled out at the one-yard line.

“It was good,” Watson added. “I wouldn’t say satisfied because we didn’t get into the end zone, but it was exactly what the coaching staff wanted us to do. (The) operation, get the feel of the game, drive it down, and try to get points on the board. Washington did a great job of stopping us once we got down there, but we didn’t, of course, show exactly what we would be doing in goal line offense, but they did a good job of stopping us, and wish we could have punched it in, but it was fun to be back (out there).”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said that he is feeling empowered in the offense of new OC Todd Monken ahead of the season.

“It’s great,” Jackson said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been sending him plays of stuff I’ve been seeing, and he’s been putting them in practice, and they’re working. So it’s like, I’m glad he’s listening to me, man.”

“The meeting room — I wish you guys could see the meeting rooms,” Jackson added. “He’s full of expressing what he’s got going on in his mind. His mind is everywhere. It’s like, ‘I love you as a coach right now.’ You know, I’m grateful for him.”