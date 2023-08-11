AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Kendrick Green, Ravens, Steelers

Lamar Jackson

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said they won’t play Lamar Jackson or any “established starters” in Saturday’s preseason game against the Eagles, via Jeff Zrebiec.

Steelers

Steelers OL Kendrick Green has spent time in training camp with the running backs group, working on carries, catching passes, and playing as a lead blocker for RB Najee Harris. Green talked about the potential of him being used in Pittsburgh’s backfield this season.

“It is what it is,” said Green, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “You gotta do what you gotta do. I can run a little bit, and I am powerful when I get going, so if Coach wants to use that, maybe they will this season. We will see.”

Green recalled his struggles from last season after not appearing in any games.

“It was tough looking back on it,” said Green. “I am glad I got through it, but it wasn’t easy. I was frustrated.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin praised Green for staying flexible and being a “unique” player.

“That guy’s a unique guy,” Tomlin said. “In an environment like this man, we want to see what guys can do adding to their cause and ours, and he’s shown some flexibility there.”