AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Myles Garrett, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Zac Jackson of The Athletic dove into his observations from the Browns’ OTAs.

Starting with quarterbacks, Jackson admits there isn’t a ton to take away yet. He called QB Joe Flacco the favorite to win the job unless QB Kenny Pickett is preferred by coaches or he outplays Flacco this summer.

the favorite to win the job unless QB is preferred by coaches or he outplays Flacco this summer. Jackson noted WR Jamari Thrash was first in the slot and called WR Diontae Johnson ‘s absence surprising.

was first in the slot and called WR ‘s absence surprising. Regarding OT Dawand Jones , Jackson said it was a bit surprising to see him return from his knee injury already, but he doesn’t think Jones was limited and called him “noticeably trimmer” than his first two years.

, Jackson said it was a bit surprising to see him return from his knee injury already, but he doesn’t think Jones was limited and called him “noticeably trimmer” than his first two years. Finally, Jackson floated the idea of trading RB Jerome Ford should second-round RB Quinshon Judkins win the job out of camp.

should second-round RB win the job out of camp. Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on Flacco not getting many live reps on day one of mandatory minicamp: “That’s obviously on purpose…just trying to get as much evaluation on the guys as we can.” (Zac Jackson)

on Flacco not getting many live reps on day one of mandatory minicamp: “That’s obviously on purpose…just trying to get as much evaluation on the guys as we can.” (Zac Jackson) Browns DL coach Jacques Cesaire was asked about DE Myles Garrett returning after his trade request: “I don’t even remember that. People can change their minds. He’s happy. He’s engaged with the guys. He’s all the way in.” (Scott Petrak)

was asked about DE returning after his trade request: “I don’t even remember that. People can change their minds. He’s happy. He’s engaged with the guys. He’s all the way in.” (Scott Petrak) Garrett said, “I know we will be better” than he originally thought when he requested a trade. (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Per CBS Sports’ Joel Corry, it’s justifiable that Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could get an extension worth at least $65 million per year on his next contract.

could get an extension worth at least $65 million per year on his next contract. Corry also brings up that waiting until 2026 will make the cost go up, as growth of the salary cap could lead to the deal surpassing $70 million a year.

Corry also thinks Jackson should only commit to three new contract years, regardless of when the extension comes, and he should insist on having great cash flow similar to CB Derek Stingley Jr.’s contract.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said their goal at this stage of the offseason program is to get “familiar with players” instead of evaluating their place on the active roster.

“In the spring, it’s about teaching and learning and getting familiar with players and making sure they’re getting familiar with some of the things that we value,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “It’s not an evaluation time of the year for us. It’s certainly not a time of the year where we’re focused on readying ourselves for the game action.”

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth added it’s an important time to get acquainted with teammates and make sure everyone is “on the same page.”

“It’s very important being able to spend time together, talk about the base stuff of the offense, so when we hit training camp, we can talk about further fundamentals and details,” Freiermuth said. “So it’s very important to be here and work with the guys, get familiar with ’em and just get on the same page.”

Steelers’ recently signed veteran CB Darius Slay, who is coming off a Super Bowl victory with the Eagles, said now is the time players need to be “bought in.”

“This is where championship football starts,” Slay said. “And with me, I just came off of [the] Super Bowl. Everybody got to buy in, and this is the type of time that needs to be bought in. I know guys got families and stuff. I got one as well, but you want to be a champion. Some stuff you’ve got to sacrifice. And so this is one of the jobs.”