AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Shedeur Sanders, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is among the league leaders with 117 receptions, 1,316 yards, and seven touchdowns. When asked about having such high production despite playing with three different quarterbacks this season, Chase said it required him to quickly get accustomed to the delivery of Jake Browning and Joe Flacco.

“I think the biggest thing was just getting adjusted to being able to get the ball in transition from a new quarterback. One that knows the offense and another that just came in. It was a little different with those two, just because the timing with Jake (Browning) sometimes, and with Joe (Flacco), it would just be some of the plays. Sometimes, he might not know what routes or what concepts I’d be able to change. That was the toughest part this year,” Chase said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site.

Cincinnati played well in Flacco’s five games as a starter. Chase praised the veteran’s ability to put receivers in good positions.

“I mean the quarterback putting the ball out there to give the receivers an opportunity to make a play was the biggest thing. I think that’s what Flacco did best,” Chase said.

As for their offense going into 2026, Chase said they need to consistently execute the team’s identity.

“I feel like we have to find our real identity. We know what our identity is, but at the end of the day I feel we have to step into that role and embracing it and pursuing it on a regular (basis),” Chase said.

Browns

The Browns will have one more game to evaluate QB Shedeur Sanders before they decide how they structure their quarterback room next season. Despite the uncertain future, Sanders isn’t focusing on what might happen and is grateful for the time he’s had with this group.

“No, I can’t think about what other people’s opinion or what they view me as,” Sanders said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I know the teams that we go against, I know they definitely respect me in the passing game for sure. But I can’t be accountable for somebody else’s decisions.”

“Yeah, I’d say I’m truly thankful. I’m thankful that I was able to come here. I’m thankful that I do have the relationship with all the coaches. I’m thankful that just being evolving from Day 1, evolving from being a hungry dawg to now, it’s exciting and sometimes I think about those days. So I don’t take anything for granted. I think overall the communication with the coaches and everything’s been really good, and I’m just thankful to just be here in general.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski outlined what they want to see from him in his final start of the 2025 season.

“I think, continue to build, continue to build on the things that he’s doing really well,” Stefanski said. “Like I’ve told you guys, there’s things that you ask him to improve upon each week, and he’s diligent about those things. So it’s just improving and then winning. We talked about that last week. We want to win as a football team, obviously, as quarterbacks, we get judged oftentimes on wins and losses, and it’s important, you know, to finish strong.”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson confirmed that he will be starting for the team during the regular-season finale.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” Jackson said, via ESPN. “I’ll be out there.”

Jackson added that he would “never quit on his team” and said that the outside noise around his buy-in is a distraction.

“Do you think Harbaugh would let me fall asleep in meetings?” Jackson said, “That’s crazy. I’m right in the front. It’s just noise.“