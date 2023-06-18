AFC Notes: Leonard Floyd, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills DE Von Miller said the addition of DE Leonard Floyd gives the team one of the best defensive lines in the league.

“He’s a high-energy guy,” Miller said, via PFT. “He’s gonna lay out for plays. He’s a wrecking ball in there, man. When I heard the possibility of Leonard Floyd coming to the team I was all on board for it. Played in L.A. with Leonard. I’m super excited to have him there. Him matched up with Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, and A.J [Epenesa]. We have one of the best defensive line rooms in the National Football League.”

Dolphins

Dolphins TE Tanner Conner went undrafted last season and was unable to find a place with the Bengals. Now in a Miami tight end group with a new look, Conner is trying to do the right things when it comes to diet and training.

“Last year was a very stressful year, and I wasn’t eating as well as I should have,” Conner said (transcribed by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel). “So this year, this offseason, I made it a goal to be more routine with my eating. I got in the weight room. I did my whole offseason here with (head strength and conditioning coach Dave Puloka) and the guys.”

“Coming into it this year, way more comfortable,” Conner added. “I feel like the game has slowed down for me, at least from a knowledge standpoint. It’s been a big learning curve for me and last year was really rough, but it’s good to see the first-year labor finally start to see improvement this year.”

Jets

Jets RB Breece Hall and LG Laken Tomlinson spoke about what it is like to have QB Aaron Rodgers popping into meetings to teach small nuances of the offense and have open discussions.

“We’ll be in the meeting and Hack will be talking, then Aaron will butt in real quick,” Hall said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “You feel that sense of calm, but you also know you have to be on your stuff.”

“The worst thing you can see in a meeting is a coach up there talking the entire time with no interaction,” Rodgers commented on his presence in meetings. “That might be the standard at some places, but I just never felt that’s been the right way to do things. It needs to be a free-flowing conversation between the coaches and the players. There needs to be feedback, you need to call on guys. So I’m allowed to do some of that stuff.”

“He makes it different,” Tomlinson said. “He makes it different with his confidence. He makes it different with his communication. He makes it different with his high level of play. Having all that mesh into that position, it’s truly special working with someone of that caliber. He makes everyone be on their A-game every day.”