AFC Notes: Liam Coen, Jalen Pitre, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen on why he decided to accept the Jacksonville head coaching position: “The opportunity to coach in Tampa was a phenomenal one … I thank them so much for that opportunity.” Said Jaguars “were an opportunity you can’t pass up.” (Greg Auman)

Texans

Texans S Jalen Pitre was asked about his recovery from a torn pectoral and also spoke about his wishes for a long-term contract in Houston.

“My recovery is going well,” Pitre told KPRC 2. “The training staff is doing an unbelievable job of keeping me on track and continuing to challenge me every day. I’m having a lot of fun in there with them and I’m in a good mental space as well. They’re doing a good job of keeping me there for sure. It’s always tough to watch because I obviously want to play, obviously want to be out there with my teammates. But that wasn’t God’s plan this year. So, I’m thankful for Him letting me play those 12 games. I’m thankful. I’m content with where I’m at from an individual standpoint. I continue to learn and I continue to get better as a player. I’m just going to continue to strive to do that. I play for the Houston Texans and I play with so many great players. I’m so thankful to be here. I’m looking forward to the future.”

“I want to be a Texan,” Pitre replied when asked about his future with the team. “I leave all of that paperwork and legal stuff to my agent and them. I know that they’ll figure it out. I’m thankful to be here, for sure. There’s definitely some good things that we did this year. Overall, I think as a defense we learned a lot about ourselves. We learned a lot about the other teams, what they’re trying to do against us. We’re going to continue to use all that knowledge to help us going forward. It’s definitely a lot of positives that came out of this year. I just learned that it’s all about the preparation, all about the things that you put into the week and that’s going to ultimately turn into production on Sunday. I just had a lot of fun with my teammates. I definitely appreciate those 12 games and even the games that I was out because I was still continuing to learn and continuing to get better.”

“Jalen, he’s been a true impact player for us,” Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said when Pitre was injured. “Just being around the ball, just causing interceptions, forcing fumbles. He’s just been really active, very instinctive player for us. He’s been all over the field. And he’s made a lot of plays for us. And just miss his instincts, miss his playmaking ability, we’re going to miss that. So, we’ve got to pick it up and we’ve got to go. We’ve got to move forward. We’ve got to press forward.”

Texans CB Kris Boyd was fined $8,056 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (removal of the helmet).

Per Shaun Bijani, the Texans have hired Mike Tomon as the team President to replace Greg Grissom.

Titans

Titans ST coach John Fassel said the combination of a coaching change in Dallas and his desire to be in Nashville were two key factors in why he left Dallas to join the Titans.

“I’d been at Dallas for five years, and sometimes you just get to a point where it feels like you want a little bit of a change of scenery, the competitor in you wants to go somewhere new and kind of start over again,” Fassel said, via the team’s website. “There’s a lot of factors. Obviously in Dallas, with the head coaching change, there was a lot of unknown, so that was a big part of it. I had the opportunity to make a decision to go to Tennessee instead of waiting to see what was going to happen in Dallas, and I was excited about that. Plus, I’ve always kind of been interested in Nashville. So, there’s a lot of perfect storm reasons why I felt it was the right time.”

Fassel added that he felt Tennessee was a great destination because he believes they’re on the upswing and wanted to be a part of it.

“I think coming to a team where it feels like it’s new, it’s young, a great staff is in place,” Fassel said. “It makes you want to be a part of something you think is going to go in the right direction. So, that is very enticing, to go to a place where it feels fresh and new and young. And, you want to be a part of things (going up).“