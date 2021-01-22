NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

New Lions HC Dan Campbell said he has not determined Matthew Stafford‘s future with the team but feels it is “too early” to discuss.

“Look, there’s a million avenues that you could go with the quarterback talk,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive. “And so this is just too early right now to talk about that. Literally, this is my second day in Detroit, and yesterday I was on the phone all day. And now, you know, this is my first introductory press conference. So I promise you we are going to get to it, but I feel like it’s just too immature right now.”

Lions’ new GM Brad Holmes praised many of Stafford’s qualities but added that he has not had any discussions with players about his roster evaluation.

“Great player,” Holmes said. “What you really appreciate is, I think the talent is easy to see, but you really appreciate how his intangibles show up on film. Just how urgent he plays, how competitive he is, the toughness he shows. But it is my job to evaluate the entire roster, and through that process I have not had any discussions with Matt or any players for that matter. So I just want to be fair to the process to make sure we evaluate that thoroughly. But obviously, Matt, very good football player.”

Packers

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers called Aaron Jones a “tough” running back and praised his ability to shrug off hits: “He’s a pretty damn tough guy. Some of the hits he takes and keeps going, it’s amazing.” (Ryan Wood)

called a “tough” running back and praised his ability to shrug off hits: “He’s a pretty damn tough guy. Some of the hits he takes and keeps going, it’s amazing.” (Ryan Wood) Packers HC Matt LaFleur said he’s hopeful CB Kevin King (back) will play in Sunday’s game after missing Friday’s practice: “We’ll give him through the week and see where he’s at. Hopefully he’ll be good to go on Sunday.” (Olivia Reiner)

said he’s hopeful CB (back) will play in Sunday’s game after missing Friday’s practice: “We’ll give him through the week and see where he’s at. Hopefully he’ll be good to go on Sunday.” (Olivia Reiner) The Packers hosted P Ryan Winslow for a visit on Friday. (Aaron Wilson)

Vikings