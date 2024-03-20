AFC Notes: L’Jarius Sneed, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Mike Klis reports the Broncos hosted Wyoming ILB Easton Gibbs for a top-30 visit and also met with him at the East-West Shrine game.

for a top-30 visit and also met with him at the East-West Shrine game. Klis also reports Denver hosted Colorado State OLB Mohamed Kamara for a local prospect visit last week.

for a local prospect visit last week. According to Klis, the Broncos are scheduling a local prospect visit with Colorado State CB Chigozie Anusiem.

Chiefs

When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Chiefs have “no problem” with CB L’Jarius Sneed playing under the franchise tag in 2024 and it’s up to Sneed’s agent to broker a long-term deal that works.

“The Chiefs have no problems right now playing with him on that tag,” Schefter explained. “He wants a long-term deal. So it’s up to him and his agent to see if they can help broker a deal and structure something to get him the long-term security he wants.”

As for rumors that the Colts are working on a trade for Sneed, Schefter mentions that “nothing” has been discussed between Indianapolis and the Chiefs regarding a potential deal.

“But no, nothing right now has gotten done. The Colts are not expected to be in on him. The Colts and Chiefs have not discussed a deal for L’Jarius Sneed, at least to date. Could that change? You never know. You never know, but nothing, no conversation between those two teams. And that’s where we’re at right now.”

Raiders

Per Over the Cap, Raiders LB Robert Spillane was due a roster bonus of $1 million on March 18th.

was due a roster bonus of $1 million on March 18th. The Athletic’s Tashan Reed writes the Raiders believe OL Thayer Munford can compete to be the starting right tackle and replace Jermaine Eluemunor .

can compete to be the starting right tackle and replace . However, the team also thinks it’s a really strong draft class for tackles and will look hard at adding to the position.

Florida Atlantic DT Evan Anderson met with the Raiders at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)