AFC Notes: L’Jarius Sneed, Justin Joly, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos fifth-round TE Justin Joly said that he’s an exceptional pass catcher but admitted that he needs to do a better job of run blocking.

“I always feel like my hands work really well, and I’m a security blanket for my quarterback,’’ Joly said, via 9News. “When you have a great quarterback like Bo Nix, you live life a little bit easier. Overall, just getting better at (blocking in) the run game.’’

Broncos GM George Paton talked about Joly’s hand size and said that the team believes that he can grow into being a good blocker.

“He’s a move weapon and what sticks out about him is his hands,’’ Paton said. “He has huge hands. Don’t shake his hand. He’ll try to break it every time. Adrian Peterson, just big hands. First thing I’m going to tell him is I’m never shaking your hand. But good hands, really good after the catch. He has quickness on top of the route, he can separate. We think he can grow into a blocker.”

Chargers

Chargers DC Chris O’Leary believes that the team’s cornerback room is extremely deep.

“Really good,” O’Leary said when asked how he felt about the room, via the team’s website. “It’s one of those where you come in with a mindset or thought of, ‘This is what the room looks like, this is who you got.’ Then you put in the work and get to this point it’s like holy cow.”

Chargers CB Donte Jackson said the continuity will serve the team well and he’s excited to see how the unit comes together this year.

“It’s a blessing to have the same guys … We’re constantly building on what we were just doing,” Jackson said. “I think that’s the best part, when you have guys like Heeb, like Cam who are also leaders. It’s a trickle-down effect from what they’re seeing at the top and what’s coming down these levels and that’s really what it’s about. When I say levels, I’m talking about tenure and age gap and stuff. You see what the older guys are doing, it’s all the right way, all the right things. It’s going to have everybody going in the same direction for sure.” Chargers CB Tarheeb Still said he wasn’t concerned about not getting an interception last season and said that he wasn’t playing to force the issue. “Not really,” Still said after the 2025 season when asked if he thinks about not getting an interception. “I mean, it’s something I think about like, ‘Damn, I want to pick the ball off.’ But if you’re playing good defense, you’re where you’re supposed to be and making the plays you’re supposed to make, you can’t force plays like that. I wasn’t really trying to force a pick. As long as we are winning, I was doing my thing on defense and helping the team win, I couldn’t care less about a pick.”

Chiefs

Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed is returning to Kansas City to prove once again that he’s an elite corner.

“Reclaim who I am. Not to prove anything but to show people I am who I was,” Sneed said, via PFT.