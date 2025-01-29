AFC Notes: Lou Anarumo, Colts, Liam Coen, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

When discussing his philosophy during his introductory press conference, Colts’ new DC Lou Anarumo said it’s important to build a system that keeps “quarterbacks off balance.”

“Going through the playoffs and things like that and to the Super Bowl, you have to keep those great quarterbacks off balance,” Anarumo said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I think you have to make them uncomfortable. Even the best ones, at times, you’re not going to fool them all day. But if it’s in the most critical situation, that’s what you’re hoping to do. And, certainly, we’ve had some success doing that.”

Colts GM Chris Ballard said they found value in Anarumo’s aggressive defense.

“I definitely think there is value,” Ballard said. “You have to be able to affect the quarterback.”

Anarumo added today’s game requires defenses to have a “multiple” base and is taking examples from what he learned with the Bengals.

“I think you have to be flexible these days and [be] multiple,” Anarumo said. “When you’re playing the quarterbacks, especially on our side in the AFC — going against Joe [Burrow] every day in practice, trying to guard Tee [Higgins] and Ja’Marr [Chase], guys like that — it lends to not just, ‘Hey, you’re going to be in this coverage. You’re going to stay in that.’ It’d be a long day.”

Jaguars

Jaguars’ new HC Liam Coen departed from the Buccaneers just one day after accepting a new contract to stay in Tampa Bay. Coen said his decision came down to taking care of his family and to fulfill his dream of becoming a head coach.

“At the end of the day? It came down to business,” Coen said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “It did. It came down to family and business and a dream that was right in front of you! Not maybe down the road. How do you say no to that?”

Coen said Tampa Bay never pressured him to return before he initially withdrew himself from Jacksonville’s coaching search when Trent Baalke was still GM.

“No, not really,” Coen said. “None at all.”

Coen said many Buccaneers players encouraged him to take the Jaguars’ job, including Baker Mayfield, RB Bucky Irving, WRMike Evans, and several offensive linemen.

“Literally, I’m FaceTiming with Baker and the O-linemen in the Bahamas and they’re like, ‘Liam! Go get that! You go get that!’” Coen said. “And (running back) Bucky (Irving) is telling me that he loves me. I just texted with (receiver) Mike Evans. He’s at the Pro Bowl. Guess what? If my coaches and my players, if they’re good, I’m good.”

Titans

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Titans held off a “late surge” of interest in assistant GM Dave Ziegler.

Breer thinks Ziegler staying on Tennessee’s front office staff is a testament to their new model of business.