AFC Notes: Mac Jones, Calvin Ridley, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Aaron Wilson reports the Colts hosted a workout for former Eastern Kentucky TE Dakota Allen . He can sign with any team immediately after taking last year off to recover from a torn ACL.

Oregon LB Jamal Hill will take an official visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)

Jaguars

New Jaguars QB Mac Jones spoke about turning his career around along with taking a backseat to QB Trevor Lawrence.

“My goal is to get the train back on the tracks,” Jones said, via Adam Stites of the Jaguars Wire. “I think I can do that here. The coaches here have talked to me about that and how I can help the room.”

“Obviously, [Lawrence] is playing great football and he’s doing a great job here in Jacksonville. He’s obviously the captain, and he’s a great player, and he’s done a lot of good things here.”

Titans

New Titans WR Calvin Ridley mentioned he wanted to remain with the Jaguars and had to wait until the start of the new league year to do so. Ultimately, Ridley chose the place where he felt most comfortable.

“I was just a little uncomfortable at times. This team showed me that they want me here for a while. They told me already that they’re going to treat me as a grown man,” Ridley said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.