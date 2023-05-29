AFC Notes: Malik Willis, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Press Taylor has good things to say about WR Calvin Ridley, who finally joined the team this offseason after being suspended for the 2022 season with the Falcons for betting on football games.

“I’ve been really impressed with Calvin. I’ve watched every snap Calvin’s played in the NFL, just like a lot of our guys have. So we’re very confident in the player we’re getting,” Taylor said, via NFL.com. “And then to be able to meet him in person, we’ve had a lot of people that vouched for him, obviously going back to when we acquired him, but the work he’s put in this offseason has been impressive just in terms of meeting the extra work he does. And you can tell he is doing it because he comes in the next day, he’s got his list of questions, and they’re very thought-out. You can tell he’s peeked ahead of the install or just looking a couple of days ahead as we go on. So he’s done a great job, just intermixing with the group and making his own role.”

Texans

New Texans WR Robert Woods was complimentary of third-round WR Tank Dell from what he’s seen of him during OTAs.

“I would say from a receiver standpoint, good technician, good feet, good hands,” said Woods, via TexansWire.com. “You see him run his routes really crisp with his feet. For me, just give Tank confidence knowing he could do it at this level, believe in himself. Obviously, he has all the physical abilities to be able to play in this league, fast, quick, really just want him to be able to have an impact right away.”

Woods doesn’t seem too concerned about Dell’s small size as a receiver in the NFL.

“I mean, he’s very agile. Being a smaller guy, being able to put his foot in the ground and change direction, accelerate right away, mismatch against linebackers, of course, bigger corners, and he’s shifty enough to mix up well with the smaller DBs,” Woods added.

Titans

Titans QB Malik Willis said he isn’t changing his approach even after the team selected QB Will Levis in the second round.

“Go to work the same way. It don’t matter,” Willis said, via Fox Sports. “It’s the same amount of competition. You’re competing against yourself every day. You don’t go competing against guys. You don’t go looking over your shoulder. Just try to get better.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel added that Willis has re-entered the building this offseason carrying himself like a professional quarterback.

“He came back and he was into it,” Vrabel said. “There was certainly a bounce to him. He’s continued to do that. Just early on in the evaluation process, but that’s what he’s done.”

Vrabel added that Willis will need to take advantage of every rep he gets, much like every other member on the roster.

“That’s what we have to do as an organization,” Vrabel said. “I think at each position, they kind of figure that out. When it’s their opportunity to have a rep or have an opportunity, everybody else is encouraging them and also still trying to compete with them. I don’t think that’s ever been an issue. We’re going to evaluate them each and every day and continue to coach them.”