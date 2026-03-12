AFC Notes: Malik Willis, Stefon Diggs, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Barry Jackson reports the Dolphins exercised Tua Tagovailoa ‘s 2026 option bonus before releasing him, making his dead cap charge $55.4 million for 2026, as opposed to the originally slated $67 million.

‘s 2026 option bonus before releasing him, making his dead cap charge $55.4 million for 2026, as opposed to the originally slated $67 million. Dolphins’ new QB Malik Willis admits that he didn’t feel prepared for the NFL after being drafted in 2021 because of the system he played at Liberty. After developing with the Packers for the last four years, Willis now feels prepared for his opportunity as Miami’s starting quarterback, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Jets

Patriots

Although the Patriots elected to release veteran WR Stefon Diggs, GM Eliot Wolf said he hasn’t closed the door about Diggs possibly returning.

“I wouldn’t say the door’s closed,” Wolf said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “I mean, again, we’re gonna look through every way we possibly can to help improve the team.”

Wolf indicated that Diggs’ age and $26.5 million salary in 2026 were factors in their decision.

“Just a variety of factors,” Wolf said. “Looking at financials, ability, a lot of things go into this, and we have nothing but respect for Stefon. He was an absolute warrior for us, as I said to him multiple times after games, and just really appreciate all his contributions to the team.”

As for why they didn’t restructure Diggs’ contract, Wolf said they examined a “variety of options” but felt releasing him was their best approach.

“We talked about a variety of options,” Wolf said. “And ultimately just went in this direction and decided, excited to move forward with the guys that we signed today.”