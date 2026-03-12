AFC Notes: Malik Willis, Stefon Diggs, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Barry Jackson reports the Dolphins exercised Tua Tagovailoa‘s 2026 option bonus before releasing him, making his dead cap charge $55.4 million for 2026, as opposed to the originally slated $67 million.
- Dolphins’ new QB Malik Willis admits that he didn’t feel prepared for the NFL after being drafted in 2021 because of the system he played at Liberty. After developing with the Packers for the last four years, Willis now feels prepared for his opportunity as Miami’s starting quarterback, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.
Jets
- Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim had nine formal Combine interviews, including with the Jets. (Tom Downey)
- Texas Tech DE David Bailey said he met with the Jets at the Combine. (Dan Parr)
- Ohio State LB Arvell Reese had a formal Combine interview with the Jets. (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Clemson DT Peter Woods had a formal Combine interview with the Jets, among 17 total teams. (Josina Anderson)
- Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter said he met with the Jets at the Combine (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Jets at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)
- Arkansas QB Taylen Green had a formal Combine interview with the Jets. (Tom Downey)
Patriots
Although the Patriots elected to release veteran WR Stefon Diggs, GM Eliot Wolf said he hasn’t closed the door about Diggs possibly returning.
“I wouldn’t say the door’s closed,” Wolf said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “I mean, again, we’re gonna look through every way we possibly can to help improve the team.”
Wolf indicated that Diggs’ age and $26.5 million salary in 2026 were factors in their decision.
“Just a variety of factors,” Wolf said. “Looking at financials, ability, a lot of things go into this, and we have nothing but respect for Stefon. He was an absolute warrior for us, as I said to him multiple times after games, and just really appreciate all his contributions to the team.”
As for why they didn’t restructure Diggs’ contract, Wolf said they examined a “variety of options” but felt releasing him was their best approach.
“We talked about a variety of options,” Wolf said. “And ultimately just went in this direction and decided, excited to move forward with the guys that we signed today.”
