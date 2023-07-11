AFC Notes: Mark Andrews, Larry Ogunjobi, Ravens, Steelers, Texans

Ravens

Ravens TE Mark Andrews and G Kevin Zeitler are veterans on a Baltimore offense that is bringing in plenty of new talent and has a chance to be one of the league’s most explosive in 2023.

“I think it’s going to be a dangerous offense,” Andrews said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Hensley notes that while the team has improved vastly at the wide receiver position, they appear to have taken a step back on the offensive line after losing G Ben Powers to the Broncos in free agency.

“It’s going to be pretty fast,” Zeitler said. “We’re going to attack and attack and attack.”

Steelers

Steelers veteran DL Cameron Heyward told reporters that returning DL Larry Ogunjobi will have a better year in 2023 after being hampered by an injury last season.

“I see a more comfortable Larry,” Heyward said, via Steelers.com. “I think we signed Larry a little bit later [last year] and Larry was coming off an injury. I just think he is healthier, and I am excited. He has a calm demeanor, but he works his tail off. I am excited for him.”

Texans

Texans WR Noah Brown said first-round QB C.J. Stroud has great arm talent, much like his former quarterback in QB Dak Prescott.

“They’re both great quarterbacks,” Brown said, via Texans Wire. “I mean, great arm talent.”

Brown cautioned that he wasn’t comparing Stroud to Prescott just quite yet.

“I think it’s a little bit early to compare a rookie to somebody like Dak Prescott,” Brown said. “That’s a great class to be in.”

Brown added that he believes Stroud can eventually surpass Prescott if he continues progressing.

“I think he has all the potential to live up to that, maybe even surpass it,” Brown said. “So, you know, I’m rooting for C.J. and I’m willing to have his back on anything.”