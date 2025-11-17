AFC Notes: Mark Andrews, Shedeur Sanders, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow returned to practice, and HC Zac Taylor said he had an excellent week back with the team.

“I’m not going to say I’m impressed because that’s how it always looks, but he was really sharp,” Taylor said, via the team website.

Browns

After QB Dillon Gabriel was ruled out due to concussion protocol, Browns fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders got his first regular-season action in a 23-16 loss to the Ravens. Sanders didn’t mince words when reflecting on his performance, but talked about his confidence in the moment and moving forward.

“I don’t think I played good,” Sanders said, via ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. “I don’t think I played good at all. I think there are a lot of things we need to look at during the week and go and just get comfortable with even throwing routes with [wide receiver] Jerry [Jeudy] and throwing routes with all those guys. I think that was my first ball to him all year. But other than that, I just think overall, we just got to go next week and understand, so that we have a week to prepare stuff I like to do.”

“I know I’m made for it. I don’t think there was a doubt in my mind that that final drive, [we were] going to go down there and score. Things happened and we didn’t, but I was just excited because I knew what I was going to be able to do out there.”

Ravens

Baltimore TE Mark Andrews put the team ahead in the fourth quarter after running for a 35-yard touchdown on a wrinkle off his under-center sneak packages. Andrews revealed what they call that play and thought it was perfect for the moment.

“It was a great call,” Andrews said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “It’s called ‘Hurricane,’ and I think the guys just executed really well. Just trying to be versatile in that package, and it was a great play call. It felt great to get in the end zone.”