AFC Notes: Mark Andrews, Zac Taylor, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor spoke to the media after their loss to the Steelers on Sunday, which realistically puts them out of playoff contention.

“You feel all the losses,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner of The Athletic. “You feel them all. They eat at you. You know, we’re working like crazy to make sure that this doesn’t happen. It happened today. It’s disappointing. Our option is to come back tomorrow and keep fighting and find a way to get a win.”

Browns

ESPN’s Todd McShay believes that three teams will pick in the top ten with a need for a quarterback, which includes the Browns, Jets, and Raiders.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said CB Dom Jones has a significant knee injury, while OTs Cam Robinson and Jack Conklin are day-to-day with knee injuries. (Scott Petrak)

said CB has a significant knee injury, while OTs and are day-to-day with knee injuries. (Scott Petrak) Stefanski also said QB Dillon Gabriel remains in concussion protocol. (Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens TE Mark Andrews became the franchise’s all-time leader in receiving yards in the win over the Browns at 5,806. Andrews explained his attention to detail with his diet and training as the biggest reason he still has success in year eight.

“I take a lot of care of my body,” Andrews said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “That’s something throughout the years that I’ve grown to adapt to. I always say I feel better than I ever have, but truly, the way I take care of my body, the things I eat — I’ve really never felt better. I’m running faster than I ever have.”

Baltimore OC Todd Monken couldn’t say enough good things about the mentality the veteran tight end brings on a daily basis.

“He is a warrior,” Monken said. “The guy loves football. Just watch him warm up; he competes in warmups. He grunts in warmups. He’s in a rare category of guys I’ve been around that are tough, practices his rear end off, and it shows up in the game.”