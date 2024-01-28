AFC Notes: Mark Davis, Joe Thuney, Kadarius Toney, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

9 News’ Mike Klis takes a look at some options for the Broncos at quarterback this offseason. While free agency might be a better avenue to address the position than the draft since Denver is picking too low at No. 12 overall to get a shot at a top prospect, Klis points out the Broncos will have budget issues.

For instance, while either Vikings QB Kirk Cousins or Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield would be solid options, Klis is doubtful Denver will be able to afford either.

He suspects the Broncos will have to look more for a player like Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, Saints QB Jameis Winston, 49ers QB Sam Darnold, or Colts QB Gardner Minshew to come in on a cheap deal and compete with QB Jarrett Stidham.

Saints assistant college scouting director Cody Rager is joining the Broncos front office. (Nick Underhill)

Chiefs

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Chiefs G Joe Thuney is considered a long shot to play even if Kansas City makes it to the Super Bowl.

is considered a long shot to play even if Kansas City makes it to the Super Bowl. While there are varying opinions on whether he has a torn pectoral, it’s a serious enough injury to keep him sidelined and surgery is being considered.

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney said in an Instagram Live that he’s not hurt despite being ruled out of this game with a hip injury.

Raiders

Regarding the Raiders hiring Tom Telesco as their general manager, owner Mark Davis said they wanted to get the “right guy” and feels the Chargers always had “great talent” under Telesco.

“I had to get the right guy, at the right time, to fit the Raiders,” Davis said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “It was always a battle to play the Chargers. They always had good talent. At times, great talent. They scared you. I actually liked him, which was different for me with guys from other teams. I respected him.”

Davis hopes to keep Champ Kelly on staff despite electing against hiring him for the full-time general manager job.

“I think he brings a lot to this organization,” Davis said. “I have a lot of respect for him and what he was able to do.”

Telesco intends to build the roster in HC Antonio Pierce‘s vision.

“As far as building the roster, you’re working through the vision of the head coach. How does he want to play on offense? How does he want to play on defense? How does he want to play on special teams? And you build it that way. There’s a lot of discussions. You work through things. We’re going to be able to bounce ideas off each other.”