AFC Notes: Marlon Humphrey, Jaylen Warren, Jaleel McLaughlin, Broncos, Ravens, Steelers

Broncos

Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin said he wasted no time getting back to the team facility following their 31-7 AFC Wild Card loss to Buffalo.

“I was back working that same week,” McLaughlin said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. “I left a lot out there last year and I know that. So I’m working hard to be the best I can this year for sure. I didn’t take much time because I had a sour taste in my mouth.”

McLaughlin has been working on creating more explosive plays in 2025.

“Really just turning those 12-yard plays into 80 and 90 or 50 and 60-yard touchdowns. That’s what I’ve been trying to work on,” McLaughlin said. “It’s that small. If you juggle a ball — especially because everybody in the league is good and plays fast and real smart — that can definitely change a game. If I don’t catch the ball clean, if I take one false step. I’ve been working on the little things for sure.”

Ravens

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey isn’t concerned about a logjam in the defensive backfield following the signing of CB Jaire Alexander, noting that having too many cornerbacks is never a problem.

“A quote that’s never been said and probably will never be said in NFL history is, ‘We got too many corners that can cover,’” Humphrey said, via the team’s website. “I think that’s a great problem to have. Really excited for that addition. The options are endless. It’s going to be a fun secondary.”

Steelers

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren says that he approached this offseason with the mentality he would be taking on a much larger workload and trained hard in accordance.

“I approached this offseason differently,” Warren recently said, via the team’s website. “I did a lot more things for longevity-wise, instead of my old-school training like just getting the cleats on and running 30 hills. I had to adapt. This game is about longevity. And like they say, the best ability is availability. No doubt about it and that’s the way I’m training.”