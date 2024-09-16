AFC Notes: Marquise Brown, Steve Spagnuolo, Patrick Surtain II, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos CB Riley Hall made his first NFL start in Week 1 of his second season last week. Denver DC Vance Joseph reviewed Hall’s debut and recalled the good signs he noticed.

“I thought Riley played well in his first NFL start versus a high-end NFL receiver with a high-end quarterback,” Joseph said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “Obviously, they wanted to attack Riley from time to time, but he was always in the spot to make the play and that’s what you ask young guys to do. Compete and challenge guys every play. He tackled well.”

“That was encouraging for a young corner to go out there and tackle that back one-on-one a couple of times. That’s encouraging. He played with confidence and he wasn’t shaken by anything. He’s going to be fine.”

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II was impressed with Hall’s first start and offered advice for his running mate.

“I just tell him, ‘That’s the NFL,'” Surtain added. “I think perfect throws beat perfect coverage. In some sequences like that, it occurs. At the end of the day, I told him it happened. I think he had a great game. Matter of fact, Riley, he came in following one of the top receivers that’s been doing it for a long time in the game and he held his own for sure.”

“I told him, ‘Man, you played great.’ All those catches and all those throws, sometimes it happens. It’s a part of the game. I just told him to always keep his confidence no matter what.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR Marquise Brown ‘s shoulder injury will hold him out months instead of a few weeks like originally thought. (Adam Schefter)

said WR ‘s shoulder injury will hold him out months instead of a few weeks like originally thought. (Adam Schefter) Chiefs TE Peyton Hendershot ($5,472) was fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct, and RB Isiah Pacheco ($5,582) was fined for Unnecessary Roughness stemming from Week 1.

Chiefs

Despite not playing during training camp due to injuries, Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo liked what he saw from DT Chris Jones, S Justin Reid, and LB Nick Bolton. Spagnuolo knows they will be in better game shape as the year goes on but also feels the unit can perform better to get off the field sooner.

“I mean, playing 80 plays is a lot of plays. Now, that’s partly our fault, right? We can get off the field on a couple of third downs, but I thought it got tough at the end of the game because of that.” Spagnuolo said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “Those guys hadn’t played, so that’s a different kind of conditioning. It’s different than getting on a bike or running gasses and whatnot.”