Broncos Host Free Agent DE Chris Rumph For Workout

By
Tony Camino
-

The Denver Broncos hosted former Chargers DE Chris Rumph for a free-agent workout, per the NFL’s Transaction Wire.

Broncos' Helmet

Rumph, 26, was drafted by the Chargers in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Duke. He recently finished a four-year rookie deal worth $4,233,542 that included a $753,542 signing bonus, making him an unrestricted free agent. 

In 2023, Rumph appeared in six games for the Chargers and recorded five total tackles and a fumble recovery. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply