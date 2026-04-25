Chargers Signing UDFA EDGE Nadame Tucker

Greg Auman reports that the Chargers are signing undrafted free agent pass rusher Nadame Tucker out of Western Michigan.

Tucker, 25, was named the MAC Defensive Player of the Year and was tied with second overall pick David Bailey with 14.5 sacks to lead the country last season.

Aside from being named a Third-team All-American, Tucker was also named First-team All-MAC.

He previously played at Houston for three seasons before his final season in the MAC.

In four seasons, Tucker appeared in 26 games and recorded 65 tackles, 14.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.