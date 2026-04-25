Chargers Signing Oregon OT Isaiah World

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Chargers are signing former Oregon OT Isaiah World after he went undrafted on Saturday.

World suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the Ducks’ playoff loss to Indiana in January and didn’t attend the NFL Combine after undergoing surgery. He was considered one of college football’s top offensive tackles before his injury.

World was a three-star recruit and the 167th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class out of San Diego, California. He originally committed to Arizona State before committing to Nevada.

He spent three years at Nevada before entering the portal as a five-star and the second-ranked tackle in the portal. World committed to Oregon for his senior season.

In his collegiate career, World appeared in 51 games over four seasons at Nevada and Oregon.