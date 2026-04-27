Patriots Cut Two Following Draft

The New England Patriots announced they have waived WR John Jiles and TE Marshall Lang.

Patriots release WR John Jiles & TE Marshall Lang: https://t.co/fVeX61DrCo pic.twitter.com/U2XzPmi0ON — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 27, 2026

The move is to clear up roster spots after the draft for undrafted free agents.

Jiles, 25, transferred to West Florida after stops at Fort Scott Community College and Virginia Union. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

New York released him coming out of the preseason before he caught on with the Patriots. He’s bounced on and off the practice squad the last two seasons and returned on futures deals in 2025 and 2026.

In 2023 at West Florida, Jiles appeared in 12 games and caught 66 passes for 1,255 yards and 16 touchdowns.