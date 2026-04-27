Eagles Pick Up DL Jalen Carter’s Fifth-Year Option

The Philadelphia Eagles officially picked up DL Jalen Carter‘s fifth-year option for the 2027 season on Monday.

This move will cost Philadelphia $27.127 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

The Eagles also exercised EDGE Nolan’s Smith fifth-year option.

The last word on Carter was that he was one of the players the Eagles wanted to prioritize a long-term deal for this offseason. One of those players, fellow DT Jordan Davis, just inked a huge three-year, $76 million extension.

Philadelphia still has Carter under team control for two more years, whereas Davis was entering the final year of his deal, so there’s some time to work out a new deal.

Carter, 24, was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft by the Eagles. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $21.806 million contract that included a $14 million signing bonus.

The Eagles will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Carter in May projected to be worth $27.127 million fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Carter appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and recorded 33 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and seven pass deflections.