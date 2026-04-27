Eagles Picking Up EDGE Nolan Smith’s Fifth-Year Option

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Eagles are picking up the fifth-year option for pass rusher Nolan Smith.

This move will cost the Eagles around $13.7 million for the 2027 season.

Smith, 25, was rated as the No. 1 recruit in the nation when he committed to Georgia. The Eagles drafted him with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Smith is entering the final year of his four-year, $13,048,289 contract that includes a $6,489,664 signing bonus and the fifth-year option for the Eagles to pick up.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and recorded 31 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.